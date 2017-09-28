Police investigate alleged drunk RSIPF constable

Police are still investigating the case of a police constable allegedly using a police vehicle without permission and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Constable Moffat Manelusi has not yet been charged after the police vehicle was found at his parents’ residence last week.

It was alleged that he used the vehicle and went on a drinking spree.

The incident drew public criticism after pictures of the recovered vehicle surfaced on social media.

Acting Police Commissioner Juanita Matanga said police were working to establish the facts of the incident.

She said the officer would face penalties if the evidence against him was true.

“In any investigation, the outcome depends on the evidence collected, and we have policies and procedures in place to deal with such cases, ” she said.

“If those allegations are true, then will will deal with them, and if the evidences are severe it can even result in the termination of the officer.”

Acting Commissioner Matanga also revealed the officer was still performing duty and could not be suspended because the Police Professional Standards & Internal Investigation (PSII) was still investigating the matter.

She said at this stage it was an allegation which was yet to be substantiated.