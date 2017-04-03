Police investigating dead baby left at rubbish tip

April 3, 2017
At the dump site prior to having the office building. Photo credit: www.honiaracitycouncil.com

Solomon Islands police are investigating reports of a dead baby allegedly discovered at Honiara’s main rubbish tip.
According to online site Crazy Photos in Honiara the dead new born was found at the dumpsite on Saturday.
It has since sparked outrage and shock online.
The Solomon Star reported this morning that local police are investigating the matter.
SIBC has seen the photos of the deceased infant but has chosen not to publish the photos.

