Savo Island should be Solomons’ tourism hub: elder

Savo Island in the Central Province should be development to take the lead as the country’s tourism hub, a elder from the island says.

Walter Ben Turasi spoke to SIBC following articles about Savo’s tourism potential published in the print media last week.

Supporting the comments, Mr. Turasi said tourism was a worthy investment perfect for a small Island with little resources and within Honiara City’s proximity.

“I think Savo has great potential,” he said. “It has a volcano there, nice sun beach, and people are so kind and friendly.

“It’s very close to Honiara and easy to get to by boat. It just needs investment.”

Savo Island currently has one major tourism accommodation spot, Sunset Lodge, and a number of attractions such as the dolphin cave, megapode field and WWII wrecks.