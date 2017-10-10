SIBC Podcasts: The secrets of Mount Popomanaseu, part 2

October 10, 2017
The peak of Mount Popomanaseu from a helicopter landing pad nearby

In this edition of the Landmarks podcast, SIBC talks to the villagers of the Mount Popomanaseu area, including one who is a 16th-generation villager of the area.

Landmarks Mount Popomanaseu, part 2

