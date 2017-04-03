SIBC’s trip to Savo Island, part two

SIBC toured the beautiful Savo Island last month. Here is part 2 of the photo essay of our trip.
Deborah Vasuni poses with the traditional dolphin teeth jewellery after performing a traditional dance
A sunset from Savo Island
A man digs for megapode eggs in the field in Panueli village. The megapde bird only comes at dawn. But their numbers are dwindling. Keep an eye on SIBC for the full story.
The Megapode eggs buried deep in the sand
Jack Maeraunga of the Bonala village spoke to SIBC about his experiences with WWII
Cooking cassava and megapode egg in Savo’s volcano. Yummy.
A man in Kaogele village looks over the canoe he is making
The smaller volcano in Kaogele. Villagers use it to cook and create fire.
The yellow church of Kaogele.
The children of Panueli
Denis Vili spoke to SIBC about the old days of Savo Island
A sunset on Savo