WWII site Bloody Ridge to be declared national park

The Solomon Islands Government is set to declare the famous World War II site Bloody Ridge in Central Guadalcanal a national park next month.

It was declared by the permanent sectary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Andrew Nihopara, who said all plans were now in progress.

The declaration is set to be made next month during the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal .

“This is inline with the Ministry’s plan to develop a WWII product for the country,” he said.

“A cabinet paper was put to cabinet, requesting the cabinet in acquiring Bloody Ridge, it took time, but thankfully it eventuated to what we had anticipated and planned.”

He said they had been negotiating with the traditional landowners of the area, and a traditional gift ceremony, known as a Chupu ceremony, would be held to acknowledge the landowners.

Mr Nihopara said the Prime Minister will make the declaration, which the ceremony will be attended by government officials, veterans, and families of those who fought and died on bloody ridge during the second world war.

About 1000 soldiers died on the Bloody Ridge site, and it is considered one of those important WWII sites in the world.

Mr Nihopara said the declaration would be made as a legal instrument, along with necessary legal documents required for the declaration.

“Ministry of home affairs are currently checking the requirements for a declaration of a national park, ” he said.

“Work on the road access to the area will start this week, which has already been confirmed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the area will be restricted to the public until all this is done.”

The battle of Guadalcanal anniversary will be held from the 5th to the 9th of August.

By: Lowen Sei