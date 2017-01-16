HIGH COURT NOTED REDUCTION IN CASE BACKLOG

The High Court has noted a reduction in the backlog of cases, particularly civil cases.

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer says their efforts to address the issue of backlog of cases and delayed judgements has been quite successful.

The increased number of judges has improved the swift disposal of cases.

“Four allocated for civil and three doing criminal work. This is a huge improvement from previous years and a reversal of the focus of resources towards giving civil cases priority. We listened to the complaints raised about delays in the timely disposal of civil disputes and have responded accordingly. I am heartened to note there is now a smoother flow in the hearing of cases and the backlog of cases are being reduced.”