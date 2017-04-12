Easter traffic delays expected in Honiara

Major traffic delays are expected in Honiara over the Easter weekend, as three major events take place around the streets of the capital.

The Good Friday march and the arrival of a Taiwanese warship on Friday are two of the events, with the Easter fun run on Monday also expected to cause major delays.

However Kukum Traffic police director Charles Habatia said they would try to control the situation as well as possible.

“We will try and control it – but there will be a big number of people driving around,” he said.

“Drivers need to be careful, there will be a lot of people around, particularly around the main market area on Good Friday.

“But not only the drivers, we also need to control the pedestrians. We will have people on the road to control the traffic.The parade will also march through the bridge, so the people travelling through there will have to follow instructions.”

The delays are expected to take place from 7am tomorrow, with police on the road to direct traffic.