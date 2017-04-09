Parts of Honiara flood after heavy rain

Parts of Honiara were under water this morning, and last night, after heavy rain hit the capital.

Areas of Kukum, outside Spice restaurant, and White River were hit heavily with flooding more than 1m deep.

The Kukum Highway was almost inpassable going east last night, because of the heavy rain.

Children were spotted swimming in the floodwaters, an activity that is highly discouraged by authorities.

However some were helping direct traffic around the floodwaters.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown.