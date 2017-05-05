Severe winds, flooding set to Temotu Province as cyclone Donna hits

Tropical Cyclone Donna is still current for Temotu Province and its outer islands.

A cyclone warning issued by the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service confirmed.

The Met office said the category two cyclone with central pressure of 977 Hectopascals was located approximately 46 nautical miles west of Tikopia island, Temotu Province.

At nine knots, Cyclone Donna is slow moving towards the west-northwest and is intensifying.

The Met Service said storm force winds of 55-75 knots are expected over Tikopia islands while Anuta, Utupua and Vanikoro islands are expecting gale force winds of 34-47 knots.

Coastal flooding which may lead to localised flash flooding and landslides are also expected for the province.

Meanwhile, people in Temotu Province are advised to take precautionary measures as associated bad weather can put lives and property at risk.

People are also advised to listen to all radio outlets for further warnings.