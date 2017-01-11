SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FOR MINERAL POLICY

Mining, Policies, Solomon Islands, Top Headlines
January 11, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
St Barbara has suspended its operations after the April 2014 floods. Photo credit: Concrete Evidence.

St Barbara has suspended its operations after the April 2014 floods. Photo credit: Concrete Evidence.

The country’s National Mineral Policy, which is currently in its consultation stage will make a series of significant changes to its related legislation.

A statement from the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification confirms.

It says these include, the Environment Act 1998, to link the stop-notice and inspection requirements to the MMA, the Income Tax Act, to correct small terminological issues; and the Provincial
Government Act 1997, to include community mining within the legislative functions and services of the Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, the statement said more work needs to be done especially revising the policy occasionally to reflect the changing circumstances.

It is anticipated the policy will be updated after every five years as changes will need to be carefully managed by the Ministry.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post
Follow SIBC
Get every new post delivered to your inbox

Join other followers

Powered By WPFruits.com