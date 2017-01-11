SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FOR MINERAL POLICY

The country’s National Mineral Policy, which is currently in its consultation stage will make a series of significant changes to its related legislation.

A statement from the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification confirms.

It says these include, the Environment Act 1998, to link the stop-notice and inspection requirements to the MMA, the Income Tax Act, to correct small terminological issues; and the Provincial

Government Act 1997, to include community mining within the legislative functions and services of the Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, the statement said more work needs to be done especially revising the policy occasionally to reflect the changing circumstances.

It is anticipated the policy will be updated after every five years as changes will need to be carefully managed by the Ministry.