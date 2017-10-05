Solomons edge closer to Youth Olympics after 4th win today

The Solomon Islands national under 17 Futsal team have continued their impressive run in day two of the OFC Youth Futsal Tournament in Auckland New Zealand today.

In their first game today, the young Kurukurus overcame New Caledonia by winning by 3-2 in a close encounter.

Solomon Islands took an early lead through Rafael Le’ai scoring just 27 seconds into the game.

The match went to 1-0 in favour of Solomon Islands after a tough first half.

The second half saw more enthusiasm from both teams, but it was the Solomons who took the lead with a goal again from Le’ai.

Le’ai again got on the score sheet to complete his hat trick after scoring from an intercepted long pass.

New Caledonia bounced back minutes later and closed the game with a penalty goal to end the game 3-2.

In their second game, the Solomon Islands easily beat Samoa by 8-0.

The four wins now sees the Solomon Islands maintain their number one position in the table with 12 points.

The U17 side will face Vanuatu and Tonga tomorrow.

The winner of this year’s OFC Youth Futsal Tournament will represent Oceania in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By: Lowen Sei