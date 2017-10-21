Two at large after escape at Honiara court

Police are searching for two men who escaped from lawful custody at the Honiara Magistrates’ Court earlier this week and are still at large.

Frank Firimolea, 29, and Eric Nathaniel Jr, 24, of Malaita Province escaped as they were about to be transported to the Rove correctional facility on Wednesday, 18 October after being remanded in custody in the Honiara court. They had appeared on armed robbery charges.

According to Police Commissioner Matthew Varley, Mr Firimolea and Mr Nathaniel were not handcuffed and escaped as officers were moving two other prisoners into a vehicle.

Police have been conducting an operation to locate the two escapees, who are thought to be in Honiara.

Investigations are ongoing.

It is believed that Mr Firimolea has been living in the Green Valley area and Mr Nathaniel has been living in the Mbokona area.

Police consider the escapees dangerous and have warned the public not to approach them.

It is alleged that the men were involved in an armed home invasion at Panatina Ridge on 13 October.

Sightings of the men can be reported to police through the emergency line, 999. Other information or intelligence regarding the escapees can be provided to the Police Communications Centre at 23666.