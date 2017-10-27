$4 million set for provincial voter registration

The national government has allocated $4 million for the upcoming Voter Registration Update exercise in Western and Choiseul provinces ahead of their provincial elections.

These activities require a substantial budget, and the government recognises the importance of providing funds to roll out the update, said George Palua, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Without such a commitment, those eligible to vote in the two provinces would not have the opportunity to register and to vote,” Mr Palua said.

The Voter Registration Update exercise is expected to start next month.

Mr Palua said the registration update is important for the two provinces as well as for the entire country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will seek funding for the registration in other provinces starting next year.