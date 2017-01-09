MAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING PREGNANT WIFE

A man has been apprehended by police this morning in Honiara after he allegedly stabbed his eight-month-old pregnant wife at Talise, Kola Ridge, over the weekend.

A spokesperson from the Police Media Unit told SIBC News today investigations into the stabbing incident has begun.

The spokesperson adds, police will not tolerate such incidents and will make sure the perpetrator faces the full force of the law for his actions.

SIBC News will run a separate story on the alleged incident from the National Referral Hospital.