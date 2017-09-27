Sogavare given ‘red carpet treatment’ in Taiwan

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has received the red carpet treatment during a tour of Taipei early this week – Taiwan’s (the Republic of China) capital – to discuss agreements between the two countries.

Taipei welcomed Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with a military guard of honour.

Government Communication Director George Herming told SIBC the welcome was a celebration of PM Sogavare’s statement at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, urging world leaders to recognise Taiwan’s desire for self-determination and membership in the United Nations.

“They celebrated the statement,” Mr Herming said. “And they have been giving Mr Sogavare, and his delegation, the highest honour.”

Mr Herming adds, Prime Minister Sogavare and President Dr. Tsai Ing-wen are set to spend the next few days on dialogue reinforcing each other’s commitment towards enhancing the bilateral ties and existing development cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s delegation leaves Taiwan on Friday. Taiwan is a substantial provider of funding to the Solomon Islands Government, including multi-million dollar contributions to the Prime Minister’s discretionary fund and the provincial development fund.