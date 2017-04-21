Sorcery revenge killing accused appears in court

A man who allegedly attacked and killed a man in the GPPOL area after claiming the victim used sorcery to kill the accused’s mother appeared in court today.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, with acting Police Commissioner Juanita Matanga, yesterday thanking the families who helped resolve the matter.

However she said investigations were continuing.

“The male person attacked another male person and as a result caused the death of that person,” the Acting Commissioner said.

“Police have investigated the matter and the accused has been arrested and will appear before the Magistrates Court and I would like to thank families of both parties involved to willingly come together and resolve the matter traditionally.

“But also I would like to urge those involved in the case to allow investigations to continue so as to finalise this incident.”