WILL MISS SOLOMONS: VICTOR YU

January 11, 2017
Outgoing Taiwan Ambassador to Solomon Islands H.E. Victor Te-Sun Yu

The Republic of China on Taiwan Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Victor Te-Sun Yu has said he will miss working with Solomon Islands on the ground.

Mr Yu made the statement at a farewell dinner recently hosted for him by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Milner Tozaka.

A Government statement said His Excellency Yu has learned a lot during his tenure of service in the country and is proud of the most recent development projects under his leadership; notably the Fakalomaloma Sanitation project at Niuleni and Funa’afou in Malaita Province.

The Ambassador is due to return to Taiwan tomorrow after completing his three-year term in Solomon Islands.

Outgoing Ambassador Yu will be succeeded by Ambassador-designate, Mr Rodger Luo who is due to arrive Monday next week.

