HEALTH SECTOR OFFERED ANOTHER HUGE ASSISTANCE

Solomon Islands’ Health sector was offered another big assistance following the signing of an agreement between the Solomon Islands Government and the Australian Government in Honiara.

The Australia in Solomon Islands’ page stated the offer will be an assistance of SBD$370,000,000.00.

The social media post said, the offer is to provide assistance in the delivery of essential health services in Solomon Islands.

The statement said the assistance focuses on improving local primary health care and a stronger health system.

Meanwhile, The Australian Government has assisted Solomon Islands in Health and other service delivery initiatives based on the bilateral partnership agreement between the two countries.