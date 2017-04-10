Malaita MP buys 110 radios for constituency

John Maneniaru. the MP for West ‘Are’are, Malaita Province, has given his constituency more chance of keeping up with the news -and keeping safe during an emergency – by purchasing 110 radios form SIBC.

Mr Maneniaru took advantage of a promotion run by SIBC, which is selling the high-quality radios for $230 SBD.

He said he bought the radios to hand out to the “53 zones” around his constituency in order for them to keep up with current affairs and news.

“The radios on offer at the Chinese shops are poor quality,” Mr Maneniaru said. “And in the villages listening to the radio is the only way they can keep up with current events.

“I think they’ll be very happy to receive them.”