Roviana language bible arrives in Solomon Islands

The first sixteen copies of the Roviana-language Bible have arrived in the country.

It was history in the making for members of the United Church and the Bible Translation Society group who attended a small ceremony at the Honiara International Airport on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the Bible.

Reverend Kendrick Kasa, who held the first copy in his hands, said the United Church has been looking forward to the completion of the Bible for a long, long time.

Reverend Kasa said the Bible would help Roviana people understand the Bible’s teachings and apply it to their Christian lives.

Mr Jim Mudge one of the long time contributors to the Bible, was lost for words.

“Oh I can’t tell you my joy, it is over the top, yes. It’s a very happy day in my life,” Mr Kasa said.

The Bible will be available for sale after the official launch in, Munda Western Province next month.