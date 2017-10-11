Solar panel manufacturing plant set for the Solomons next year

Solomon Islands will soon have its own solar panel manufacturing plant, according to the Taiwanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands.

During a speech at Taiwan’s National Day celebrations in Honiara yesterday, the ambassador, Roger Luo, told the audience that leading Taiwanese solar manufacturer, Speedtech, would be coming to the Hapi Isles to set up a solar panel factory in Honiara early next year.

He said the arrangement came after a request by Prime Minister Manaseh Sogavare to the Taiwanese government during his state visit to the country last year.

Mr Luo said the factory would make the Solomon Islands the first country in the Pacific to manufacture solar panels.

“I am very sure that through our joints efforts there will be more Taiwanese companies to come to the Solomon Islands to explore opportunities of business and investment,” Mr Luo said.

“And very soon there will be solar panels with the made in Solomon Islands tag on them.”

The chief executive officer of Speedtech is in the country for this week’s Taiwanese trade show in Honiara.

By Lowen Sei